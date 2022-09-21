IMS Capital Management Has $829,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $430.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,559. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.07 and a 200 day moving average of $431.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

