IMS Capital Management Buys New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First American Financial by 99.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

