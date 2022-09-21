IMS Capital Management Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AOS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

