IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Down 8.3%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

IEH Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

About IEH

(Get Rating)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.