IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDXX traded up $7.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.91. 10,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,502. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $689.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

