iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.80

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.80 and traded as high as C$73.32. iA Financial shares last traded at C$73.28, with a volume of 171,723 shares traded.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.45.

iA Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.50.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$241.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.1824523 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total transaction of C$69,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,925,087.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

