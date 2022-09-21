HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.55% of HyreCar worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 100.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,843. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.68. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Insider Activity

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 598.93%. On average, analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $33,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Profile

(Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.