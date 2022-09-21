Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Hyduke Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$699,040.00 and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.

