Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Hush has a total market cap of $602,197.75 and $75.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00281015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00108747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

