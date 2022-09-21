Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 35,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HBAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 512,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,895,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.