H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,967. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

