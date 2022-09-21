Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £32,830.07 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Andrew Livingston bought 27 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($184.98).

On Friday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 23 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($179.53).

On Tuesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 24 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($180.38).

HWDN traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 568.40 ($6.87). 1,603,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,326. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,025.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 620.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 674.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

