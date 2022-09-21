Horizen Trading Down 8.5% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $13.80 or 0.00072405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $177.19 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00280520 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00108707 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003500 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.
Horizen Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,843,231 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
