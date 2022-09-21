Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hologic by 114.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. 38,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,130. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. Hologic has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

