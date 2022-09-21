HODL (HODL) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

HODL (HODL) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One HODL coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $13,264.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HODL has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,017.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00153950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00276382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.00748406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,952,530,913,099 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

