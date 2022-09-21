HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.74. 2,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLS has been the topic of several research reports. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$317.99 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -33.03%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

