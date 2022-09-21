Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

SONG opened at GBX 103.25 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.93. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a one year low of GBX 98.50 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,180.00.

Insider Activity at Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £792.43 ($957.50).

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

