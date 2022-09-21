Hina Inu Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,616.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. Hina Inu’s official website is hinainu.finance.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

