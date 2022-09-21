Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe Sells 10,046 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 897,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.46. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

