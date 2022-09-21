Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe Sells 10,046 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
HIMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 897,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.46. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.19.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.