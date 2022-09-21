Hillman Co. Invests $862,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Freshworks accounts for about 0.4% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 378,052 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,842 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 840,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,372 and have sold 30,370 shares valued at $454,162. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 70,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.