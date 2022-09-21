Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.96

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HKMPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.