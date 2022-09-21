High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading 0.6% Higher

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 5,729,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on High Tide from C$4.45 to C$2.80 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

High Tide Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

