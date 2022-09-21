HgCapital Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 374.95 ($4.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 479.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.73. HgCapital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.53). The company has a current ratio of 278.16, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($19,635.09). In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Jim Strang bought 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,548.82). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($19,635.09).

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

