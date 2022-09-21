Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

HPE opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.59.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

