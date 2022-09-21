Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.00

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 1249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.
Heska Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $877.39 million, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59.
About Heska
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
