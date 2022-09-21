Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 284,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Helix Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.
About Helix Technologies
Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Technologies (HLIX)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.