Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $294,315.00

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $294,315.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

Hegic launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

