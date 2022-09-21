HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

