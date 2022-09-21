Head to Head Review: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -5.86% 2.97% 1.54%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.16 -$42.50 million N/A N/A GoodRx $745.42 million 2.90 -$25.25 million ($0.11) -49.55

This table compares NerdWallet and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NerdWallet and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 GoodRx 1 14 6 0 2.24

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $22.79, suggesting a potential upside of 104.91%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 176.61%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Summary

GoodRx beats NerdWallet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

