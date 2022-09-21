Head-To-Head Contrast: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) vs. Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Village Farms International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -13.49% -2.68% -1.90% Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Village Farms International and Kalera Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Village Farms International currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 234.47%. Kalera Public has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Kalera Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and Kalera Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $268.02 million 0.72 -$9.08 million ($0.44) -4.98 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Kalera Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Village Farms International.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.