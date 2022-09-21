HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 441.18% from the stock’s current price.
Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,655. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -1.53.
Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
