HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 441.18% from the stock’s current price.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,655. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -1.53.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

About Decibel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

