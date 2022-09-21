HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.1 %

ED opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.