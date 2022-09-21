HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,142 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 280,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

