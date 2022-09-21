HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IHI stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

