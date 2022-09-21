HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF Stock Performance

IEDI stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

