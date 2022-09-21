HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,544 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.