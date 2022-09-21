HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,317,000 after purchasing an additional 536,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,894,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,128,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,955,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $229.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.49. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $317.00.

