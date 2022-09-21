HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 573.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DocuSign by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 6.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 72.5% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

