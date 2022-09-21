Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.15 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13). 2,485,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,227,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.55 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.51 million and a PE ratio of -12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.75.

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

