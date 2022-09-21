Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.19

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.19 and traded as high as C$16.66. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 2,186 shares trading hands.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33.
Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions
In other news, Director John Davidson Martin Wood purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,000.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.