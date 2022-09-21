Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 172,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 31,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 555.0% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,764,000 after buying an additional 125,587 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 181,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. 26,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $117.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

