Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IHI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 15,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,533. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.