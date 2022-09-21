Hamilton Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,502 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $116,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

