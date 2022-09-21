Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 2,603 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. 63,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

