HaloDAO (RNBW) 1-Day Volume Hits $114.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 52.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $20,965.97 and $114.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061671 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010748 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00065173 BTC.

About HaloDAO

RNBW is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.