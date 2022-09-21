Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 20,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,060,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944,290. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $487,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.