Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $163,398.54 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 28,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $163,398.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,229 shares in the company, valued at $742,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

HNRG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 84,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,682. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hallador Energy

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

