H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

FUL stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 417,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

