H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 416,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

