GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 19,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,174,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,767,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

